Nightclub fire memorial reaches $2M fundraising goal

Organizers of the effort to build a permanent memorial at the site of the Station nightclub fire in Rhode Island say they have achieved their $2 million fundraising goal.
The February 2003 blaze in West Warwick killed 100 people and injured more than 200.
The leadership committee of the Station Fire Memorial Park Campaign announced Monday that after several years of fundraising, it had reached the $2 million mark.
Former Republican Gov. Don Carcieri (kuh-CHEHR'-ee), co-chair of the committee, credited the generosity of Rhode Island businesses and thousands of ordinary citizens.
The memorial park is expected to be dedicated in the spring and include granite monuments for each person who died.
The fire started when pyrotechnics for the rock band Great White set fire to flammable foam inside the club.
