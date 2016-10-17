Howard Stern won't air past Donald Trump interviews

Howard Stern doesn't plan to air old interviews with Donald Trump featuring the now Republican presidential candidate discussing his sexual exploits.
The talk show host says he wouldn't dig into his archives because "it would be a betrayal to any of our guests if I sat there and played them now (when) people are attacking him."
Stern noted on his SiriusXM show Monday that the conversations were broadcast and not "done in private like the Billy Bush tapes."
In past interviews with the shock jock, Trump has given Stern permission to call daughter Ivanka Trump a "piece of (expletive)," boasted about walking in on undressed contestants at his beauty pageants, bragged that he could have had sex with Diana, princess of Wales, and admitted to cheating on ex-wife Ivana Trump.
