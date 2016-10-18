Hundreds in Warsaw bid farewell to filmmaker Andrzej Wajda

Hundreds of Warsaw residents and public figures have packed a church for a mourning Mass to bid farewell to renowned filmmaker Andrzej Wajda.
Wajda, who received an honorary lifetime achievement Oscar in 2000, died in hospital Oct. 9 at the age of 90, just months after finishing "Afterimage," a movie that will compete for a foreign language movie Academy Award.
Culture Minister Piotr Glinski, former presidents and popular Polish actors were in the crowd that packed Warsaw's St. Jack church Tuesday for a special Mass held in Wajda's honor. An urn with his ashes and his portrait stood near the altar.
Wajda's funeral will be held Wednesday in the southern city of Krakow, where his mother is buried.
He is survived by his fourth wife and by his daughter.
Comments