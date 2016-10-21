DC's delegate to Congress to reunite with Stephen Colbert

The District of Columbia's delegate to Congress will be reuniting with her one-time TV nemesis, Stephen Colbert.
Democratic Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton made several appearances on Colbert's previous show on Comedy Central. Colbert played a conservative pundit, and the two sparred memorably about the District's lack of voting representation in Congress.
On Friday, Norton will appear on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" alongside actress Joy Bryant, who plays Norton as a young lawyer in the upcoming TV series "Good Girls Revolt." The episode was taped Thursday night.
Norton says in a statement that "Colbert brought unparalleled attention to the District's struggle for equality," and she looks forward to reminding him that the struggle continues.
