Obama hosts final White House musical event with BET

President Barack Obama says he's feeling a "little bit of bittersweetness" as he hosts his final musical night at the White House.
He says the events have been one of his and the first lady's favorite traditions.
Obama spoke Friday night as he kicked off the BET "Love and Happiness" event on the South Lawn.
He joked that he won't be singing any Al Green — despite the title.
Usher, Jill Scott, Common, The Roots, Bell Biv DeVoe, Janelle Monae, De La Soul, Yolanda Adams, Michelle Williams and Kiki Sheard were on tap to perform.
Actors Samuel L. Jackson, Jesse Williams and Angela Bassett were also appearing.
BET says it will broadcast the show on Nov. 15.
