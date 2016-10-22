Entertainment

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Eric Trump, son of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump; Joel Benenson, adviser to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton; independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin; Defense Secretary Ash Carter.

---

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Trump Campaign Manager Kellyanne Conway; Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine.

---

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus.

---

CNN's "State of the Union" — Conway; Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook.

