Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Eric Trump, son of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump; Joel Benenson, adviser to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton; independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin; Defense Secretary Ash Carter.
---
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Trump Campaign Manager Kellyanne Conway; Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine.
---
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus.
---
CNN's "State of the Union" — Conway; Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook.
