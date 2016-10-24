Book review: 'I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark,' inspiring, empowering bio of Supreme Court Justice

Parents need to know that "I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark," by Debbie Levy and Elizabeth Baddeley, is an informative and engaging biography of the first Jewish woman to serve on America's highest court. Born in an era when girls were expected to limit their aspirations to the domestic sphere, Ginsburg dedicated herself to fighting for the rights of women and minorities. When she encountered obstacles, she persisted. The complicated legal ideas in the text are explained clearly and simplified for the intended age group, and the art humanizes the heroine and gives the book heart. RBG's life and accomplishments are truly inspiring, a powerful model for young readers.
WHAT'S THE STORY?
"I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark" tells the story of how Ruth Bader Ginsburg rose to become a Supreme Court justice. Born into a Jewish family in 1930s Brooklyn, she grew up when girls were expected to raise families but not participate in the workforce, and encountered prejudice against Jews and other minorities. But Ruth's mother supported her ambitions and education, and Ruth went on to attend law school, where she met her husband and started a family, sharing household and child-rearing duties, an unconventional arrangement at the time. When law firms wouldn't hire her, she worked as a law professor and argued cases about equality for women. President Jimmy Carter appointed her as a judge in Washington, D.C., and Bill Clinton appointed her to the Supreme Court, the first Jewish woman on the nation's highest court, where she continued to fight for equality. A few meaty pages of afterword include more detail about Ginsburg's life and the important court cases she influenced.
IS IT ANY GOOD?
This bio of Justice Ginsburg is supremely inspiring, breaking down complicated ideas about the constitution, legal system, and issues of equality for young readers while celebrating Ginsburg's life. Levy cleverly pulls out words that show Ginsburg disagreeing with the status quo and organizes the narrative around them. The young Ruth in "I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark" not only dissented, she also "protested," "objected," "disapproved," "resisted and persisted," and "did not concur" - which arms young girls with a vocabulary to use when they run up against opposition.
Illustrator Elizabeth Baddeley's illustration works perfectly with the text, vividly portraying the settings and experiences of the young Ruth, who's pictured with a determined glint in her eye, rendering her relatable to smart, plucky girls everywhere.
RATING AND CONTENT
Recommended for ages 6 and older
Quality: 5 out of 5
Educational value: 5 out of 5
Positive messages: 5 out of 5
Positive role models: 5 out of 5
Violence and scariness: 0 out of 5
Language: 0 out of 5
BOOK DETAILS
Author: Debbie Levy
Illustrator: Elizabeth Baddeley
Genre: Picture Book
Publisher: Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
Publication date: September 20, 2016
Number of pages: 40
Common Sense Media is an independent nonprofit organization offering unbiased ratings and trusted advice to help families make smart media and technology choices. Check out our ratings and recommendations at www.commonsense.org.
Comments