Biden in Pittsburgh for Clinton Tuesday, Bon Jovi Thursday

Vice President Joe Biden will be in Pittsburgh campaigning for Hillary Clinton on Tuesday while rocker Jon Bon Jovi will play a concert supporting the Democratic presidential nominee on Thursday.
Biden is scheduled to speak at Chatham University at 11:30 a.m. for what's billed as a Get Out The Vote event.
Bon Jovi's concert at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum is also billed as a Get Out The Vote event. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. though a start time has not been announced on the link (http://hrc.io/2ex49rE ) where people can get tickets.
Comments