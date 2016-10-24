Entertainment

October 24, 2016 5:49 AM

Biden in Pittsburgh for Clinton Tuesday, Bon Jovi Thursday

The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH

Vice President Joe Biden will be in Pittsburgh campaigning for Hillary Clinton on Tuesday while rocker Jon Bon Jovi will play a concert supporting the Democratic presidential nominee on Thursday.

Biden is scheduled to speak at Chatham University at 11:30 a.m. for what's billed as a Get Out The Vote event.

Bon Jovi's concert at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum is also billed as a Get Out The Vote event. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. though a start time has not been announced on the link (http://hrc.io/2ex49rE ) where people can get tickets.

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

'Beauty and the Beast' teaser trailer

View more video

Entertainment Videos