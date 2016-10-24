Some of Bobby Vee's hit singles, chart positions

A look at some of the top singles by 1960s pop singer Bobby Vee and their Billboard chart positions:
— "Take Good Care of My Baby," hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart in September 1961. The single stayed at No. 1 for three weeks.
— "Run to Him," hit No. 2 on Hot 100 in December 1961.
— "The Night Has A Thousand Eyes," hit No. 3 on Hot 100 in February 1963, No. 8 on Hot R&B Singles in January 1963, and No. 2 on Adult Contemporary Airplay in January 1963.
— "Come Back When You Grow Up," hit No. 3 on Hot 100 in September 1967.
— "Devil or Angel," hit No. 6 on Hot 100 in October 1960.
— "Rubber Ball," hit No. 6 on Hot 100 in January 1961.
— "Charms," hit No. 13 on Hot 100 in May 1963, and No. 5 on Adult Contemporary Airplay in May 1963.
— "Please Don't Ask About Barbara," hit No. 15 on Hot 100 in April 1962.
— "Sharing You," hit No. 15 on Hot 100 in July 1962.
— "Punish Her," hit No. 20 on Hot 100 in October 1962.
