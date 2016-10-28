Entertainment

October 28, 2016

Insurer accuses Memphis recording studio of fraud after fire

The Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn.

An insurance company that paid more than $2.8 million in claims after an arson fire damaged a historic Memphis music recording studio has now accused a rock music label company of fraud and wants its money back.

The Commercial Appeal (http://memne.ws/2fdipdq ) reports that Hanover American Insurance Co. has filed a federal lawsuit against Tattooed Millionaire Entertainment, its owner Christopher C. Brown and two others — Daniel Mott and John Falls — in connection with the Nov. 5 fire set inside the former House of Blues recording studio.

After examining receipts and bank records, Hanover, which is based in Massachusetts, says $10.5 million worth of recording equipment that it had insured didn't exist. The defendants had said the arsonists had stolen the equipment.

The defendants declined to comment.

