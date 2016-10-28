'We Are Marshall' showing to commemorate 10th anniversary

A special showing of "We Are Marshall" will be held next month in Huntington to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the film's premiere.
The showing will be Nov. 11 at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington. Tickets are $25. Marshall University says in a news release that proceeds will go toward student scholarships.
The 2006 movie starred Matthew McConaughey as football coach Jack Lengyel. Much of it was filmed in Huntington. The movie chronicled Marshall's rise from a 1970 plane crash that killed 75 members of the football team, coaching staff, administrators and boosters. The plane was returning from a game at East Carolina when it crashed into a hillside near Tri-State Airport.
