McKissick Museum celebrates 40 years with beach music gala

Famed South Carolina naturalist Rudy Mancke is the guest of honor as the McKissick Museum celebrates its 40th birthday.
The museum is holding a beach music gala from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday.
Patrons are encouraged to wear attire from the 1970s or the 1940s, the era in which the building opened. McKissick was built to house the library at the University of South Carolina. After completion of the Thomas Cooper Library in 1976, the museum began to house historical objects collected since the university's founding in 1801.
Mancke is being honored as the university's first naturalist-in-residence. He has been a lecturer in the School of the Environment, teaches the popular undergraduate course, "Natural History of South Carolina," and leads a graduate seminar on natural history.
