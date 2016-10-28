Eric Clapton sued by musician's estate over iconic song

The estate of a Mississippi blues musician has filed a lawsuit against Eric Clapton, accusing the Hall of Fame guitarist of giving a songwriting credit to the wrong artist.
The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/2e3xcEY ) reports a lawsuit filed in Nashville federal court says Eric Clapton attributed the song "Alberta" to Huddie Ledbetter — better known as Lead Belly — in the 2013 re-release of Clapton's "Unplugged" album, when the credit should have gone to Bo Carter.
Miles Floyd, Carter's step-grandson, says Clapton's song was actually a cover of Carter's "Corrine, Corrina," which was first licensed in 1929 and over time became interchangeable with "Alberta."
The lawsuit seeks $5 million and includes Clapton and Warner Music Group Corp as defendants. The defendants haven't responded to the lawsuit.
Carter died in Memphis in 1964.
