Man loses latest court fight over violent Facebook posts

A U.S. appeals court is affirming the conviction of a Pennsylvania man who posted violent rap lyrics on Facebook that took aim at his estranged wife, a nearby elementary school and the FBI.
The ruling comes after the U.S. Supreme Court said the jury should have weighed his intent and not just the lyrics.
But the appeals court says Friday that no jury could doubt Anthony Elonis knew the lyrics would intimidate his targets.
The posts talked of killing his estranged wife, shooting up a school and slitting an FBI agent's throat.
Defense lawyers say he was merely venting. The Bethleham man has served four years in prison while courts reviewing his case weigh the limits of free speech.
Lawyer Abraham Rein (RINE) says his client may again fight the felony threat conviction.
