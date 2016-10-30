Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV picks for the week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5

DON'T MISS: "50th Annual CMA Awards" - Talk about being "country strong." This trophy fest celebrates its golden anniversary by paying homage to the past, while also honoring the achievements of recent standouts. Performers include Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Trisha Yearwood, Keith Urban and more. Returning to host the event for the ninth time are Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood. 8 p.m. Wednesday, ABC.
SUNDAY: Now that Negan has swung his bloody bat on "The Walking Dead," are you still riveted - or revolted? Tonight, members of our group are introduced to a new, well-established community that seems too good to be true. 9 p.m., AMC.
SUNDAY: Well, it's about time. In the Season 3 final of "The Strain," the Master reveals himself and initiates the battle's end game. It's all a prelude to the show's final season next year. 10 p.m., FX.
MONDAY: "People of Earth" is a kooky new comedy about a skeptical journalist (Wyatt Cenac) who investigates an alien-abductee support group. The more he digs into their oddball claims, the more he begins to believe. The cast includes Ana Gasteyer and Oscar Nunez. 9 p.m., TBS.
MONDAY: "The Odd Couple" celebrates Halloween with an episode that has Oscar trying to prove to Charlotte that he can be a responsible adult by volunteering to take her son trick-or-treating. We suspect that sitcom-style escapades will ensue. 9:30 p.m., CBS.
TUESDAY: "Battle of Chosin: American Experience" is a documentary that recalls the harrowing 1950 Korean War battle in which 120,000 Chinese troops launched a surprise attack on drastically outnumbered U.N. forces. Veterans of the 17-day engagement share their memories. 9 p.m., PBS.
WEDNESDAY: The supernatural drama "Salem" promises to deliver its most bewitching season yet. The guest list includes Marilyn Manson, who plays the bloody barber surgeon Thomas Dinley. 9 p.m., WGN America.
WEDNESDAY: John C. McGinley ("Scrubs") returns to television in the comedy-horror series "Stan Against Evil." He plays a disgruntled former sheriff of a small New England town that is suddenly experiencing a plague of unleashed demons. Yikes. Janet Varney also stars. 10 p.m., IFC.
THURSDAY: "Alicia Here in Times Square" could be the ultimate block party. Pop superstar Alicia Keys showcases songs from her latest album "Here" during an outdoors concert in New York. Jay-Z and Nas also appear. 9 p.m., BET.
FRIDAY: "One & Done/Ben Simmons" is a revelatory documentary that follows the sprawling basketball journey of this year's top NBA draft pick. From a relatively anonymous Australian upbringing, he rose to stardom in high school and college. 9 p.m., Showtime.
SATURDAY: The new TV film "Who Killed JonBenet?" is the latest program to obsess over the infamous 1996 murder of 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey. It will be immediately followed by the documentary "JonBenet's Mother: Victim or Killer?" 8 p.m., Lifetime.
