Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Fiction
1."Today Will Be Different," by Maria Semple (Little, Brown: $27) The author of "Where'd You Go, Bernadette" is back with a funny novel about an imperfect mother.
2."Commonwealth," by Ann Patchett (Harper: $27.99) A kiss in California leads to divorce, remarriage and a family secret that unfolds over a generation.
3."The Underground Railroad," by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $26.95) A slave escapes via the Underground Railroad, imagined as a train running under America.
4."The Trespasser," by Tana French (Viking: $27) In this sixth Dublin Murder Squad novel, a routine murder case is more complicated than it first appears.
5."Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard:The Hammer of Thor," by Rick Riordan (Disney Hyperion: $19.99) Magnus and friends enlist Thor's enemy Loki to help retrieve his hammer.
6."A Gentleman in Moscow," by Amor Towles (Viking: $27) In 1922, a Russian count is sentenced to house arrest in a grand hotel for the rest of his life.
7."Ghosts," by Raina Telgemeier (Graphix: $10.99) A young girl is determined to find the ghosts in her new town.
8."Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," by J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany & Jack Thorne (Pottermore: $29.99) This script from the play finds Harry Potter working at the Ministry of Magic.
9."Home," by Harlan Coben (Dutton: $28) One of two kidnapped young boys returns home after 10 years, but where is his friend?
10."Nutshell," by Ian McEwan (Nan A. Talese: $24.95) A modernization of Hamlet, told from the point of view of Gertrude's unborn child.
