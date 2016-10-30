Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Nonfiction
1."Born to Run," by Bruce Springsteen (Simon & Schuster: $32.50) "The Boss" writes of his youth in New Jersey, battles with depression, family life and his unrelenting drive to perform.
2."Killing the Rising Sun," by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt: $30) The battles with Japan during WWII and the decision to drop the atomic bomb.
3."Is This the End," by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson: $24.99) Bible prophecies predicting a foreboding future.
4."Hillbilly Elegy," by J.D. Vance (Harper: $27.99) The former Marine and Yale Law School graduate's account of growing up poor in a white working-class neighborhood.
5."The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed Press: $16.99) The cleaning guru's method to decluttering your home and simplifying your life.
6."Hero of the Empire," by Candice Millard (Doubleday: $30) Young Winston Churchill's exploits during the 1899 Boer War.
7."I am Brian Wilson," by Brian Wilson (Da Capo Press: $26.99) The Beach Boy reveals his struggles with mental health and sources of inspiration.
8."The Belly Art Project," by Sara Blakely (St. Martin's: $29.99) Photos showcasing bellies of pregnant moms are transformed into works of art to benefit mothers in need.
9."My Own Words," by Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Simon & Schuster: $30) A collection of influential writings and speeches from the Supreme Court justice.
10."The Book of Joy," by the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu (Avery: $26) The Nobel Prize-winning spiritual leaders share their wisdom.
Comments