EXCHANGE: Barbershop quartet harmony to southern Illinois

Gerry Boehne blows a B-flat on the pitch pipe and four men in red coats are transported through space and time to another era.
Striking their first harmonious chord, they take listeners with them to a simpler time of corner dime stores and barbershops and children in candy shops — or at least it can feel that way for a few short minutes.
"There's something about the old songs we really can't explain," they sing, not only with their voices but seemingly with their entire bodies, as if giving melodic life to a story that has been written on their very souls.
In a world of clashing cymbals, the Touch of Old barbershop quartet — an all-male a cappella group — brings harmony to Southern Illinois.
They dare you to watch them perform a few ditties without smiling.
As they sing, their mouths open into wide "Os," like feeding baby birds. They narrate their old-time melodies with exaggerated hand gestures, in the swing of their shoulders, in the sway of their hips, and in the lively dancing glance of their eyes.
"There's something about those melodies that keep pounding on my brain. Why can't we keep the memories of all those days gone by," the song continues. They allow for an extra harmonic pull on that phrase "gone by" and it tugs at the heart a bit, too.
These men are a vestige of yesteryear, bringing life to an old art form that seems as if it should be the background music to a Norman Rockwell painting.
Membership in the Barbershop Harmony Society peaked in the 1970s with about 60,000 members throughout the United States and Canada, said Jim Alvey, of Ava, who sings bass. Today, membership stands at roughly a third of that, about 23,000, according to the Barbershop Harmony Society's website.
"We're the younger generation" of barbershop quartet singers, said Alvey of the men who presently make up Touch of Old, ranging in age from early 50s to late 60s. It's hard to recruit among younger generations, but they are missing out, the four agreed.
"My dad always said, and I believe the same thing, you can't be upset and sing," said Lee Sanders, of Carbondale. "You know, it makes you feel good. It's fun to do. You can have a crappy day and come here and go home feeling better."
"I look at it as my two-hour stress reliever away from everything else," said Steve Dinkins, the group's tenor singer from Elkville.
Boehne, the lead singer from Cobden, said any and all are welcome to show up Tuesday evenings at the Carbondale Community High School to learn the art of the barbershop quartet and/or rehearse with the Little Egypt Barbershop Choir, which is the Carbondale chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. The ability to read sheet music isn't necessary, but a good ear for pitch comes in handy, he said.
"If you can sing and carry a tune, you're welcome to join," Boehne said.
The quartet regularly practices on Tuesday nights for an hour or so before joining the standing 7 p.m. rehearsal of the choir, which consists of about 25 people.
Touch of Old is the chorus' chapter quartet.
Touch of Old quartet's origins in Southern Illinois date back to the 1970s. One of the group's remaining members, Lawrence "Chub" Cralley, was a member of the original quartet, though others have come and gone over the years. Cralley, who is 88, has himself recently retired from regular performances with the group, though still occasionally joins in.
The quartet performs at various standing functions throughout the area, and they happily take requests. On Valentine's Day, they offer an alternative to chocolates and flowers: just tell them where to show up and they'll perform a one-of-a-kind gift for your sweetheart.
This is a hobby, not a full-time job — though sometimes they wish it could be. Sanders works at Stiles Office Solutions in Carbondale, and Boehne retired from that same company after 42 years.
Alvey is a retired correctional officer who worked at Menard Correctional Center. And Dinkins is the postmaster in Du Quoin.
Alvey said that based upon his research, harmonized quartets became popular in the 1880s and remained so through the 1920s. The barbershop style of music likely originated with African-Americans performing in southern cities, most notably New Orleans, he said.
The art form fell out of vogue as personal radios exploded onto the scene in the 1920s, he said. A few decades later, it grew in popularity again thanks largely to two men, Rupert Hall and O.C. Cash, the latter of whom had a flare for public relations.
"In 1938, they formed — are you ready for this? — the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America, Incorporated," Alvey said. "SPEBQSA is what we call it."
The acronym was purposefully long, and poked fun at the "alphabet soup" of the New Deal programs of the Great Depression, explains the websites of the Barbershop Harmony Society and the A Capella Foundation.
A few years after the SPEBQSA came to be, the ladies formed their own signing society, the Sweet Adelines International.
At the end of a recent Tuesday evening rehearsal, Touch of Old's singers capped of their practice session with "If I Had My Way," a song composed in 1913 by James Kendis and Lou Klein and famously recorded by various artists through the years, including Bing Crosby.
As their final note drifted off into the evening air in the high school lawn, Sanders, moved by the performance, looked down at his arms and gave them a little shake. "That song makes me have the goosebumps," he said.
