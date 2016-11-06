Hungarian pianist and conductor Zoltan Kocsis dies at age 64

The Hungarian National Philharmonic Orchestra says its musical director, Zoltan Kocsis, has died at age 64.
The Philharmonic said Kocsis died Sunday afternoon. No cause of death was given, but Kocsis underwent major heart surgery in 2012. Last month, the orchestra announced that he was suffering from poor health and, following doctors' orders, cancelling most of his concerts to rest and recuperate.
A world-renowned pianist and conductor, Kocsis founded the Budapest Festival Orchestra in 1983 with Ivan Fischer and became musical director of the Philharmonic in 1997.
Born in Budapest on May 30, 1952, Kocsis was considered the foremost piano interpreter of Hungarian composers Bela Bartok and Gyorgy Kurtag.
Information about survivors or funeral arrangements was not immediately available.
