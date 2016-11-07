China passes law punishing companies for box-office fraud

2:08 2016 Merced Field of Honor Pause

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

2:17 Cody Rentfro on Hilmar's big win over Ripon

0:43 Police gather outside ER where deputies were taken after being shot

2:18 Feud between neighbors sparked police shooting, sheriff says

0:31 Ambulance drives through scene of shooting that left 1 deputy dead

2:11 Watch trailer for 'Fantastic Beasts,' J.K. Rowling screenplay starring Eddie Redmayne

2:24 Watch trailer for 'Suicide Squad' starring Cara Delevigne, Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto

1:29 Bulls Take Charge At 65th Oakdale Rodeo