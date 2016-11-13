Antique phonographs offer the sound of nostalgia to fan

Burdette Walters is known for his eclectic taste in antiques. He owns and operates the Friesian House Museum in his hometown of Wellsburg, population 700. He is a fan of early recorded music, citing Ada Jones, Billy Murray, Manuel Romain, Will Oakland and the Golden Gate Orchestra among his favorite musicians. Before the advent of digital music, compact discs, cassette tapes and turntable record players, there was the phonograph, a device in which Walters owns over 175, ranging in size, age, material and brand.
"When I was six years old I saw a picture of a phonograph and I liked it. My grandma, who lived with us, had one. When she died, I lobbied for her Edison Amberola 30 phonograph," Walters said. "Growing up, I wasn't interested in sports. I was the nerd."
Walters grew up as an only child in a German-American family, learning to speak both languages. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in secondary education with a major in history and minor in German. His father Eilert and mother Mary supported his interest in phonographs and antiques, and his mother especially enjoyed listening to records from the late 1920s.
The phonograph was invited by Thomas Alva Edison in 1877 while he was working on ways to improve the quality of the telegraph and telephone. He discovered a way to record and reproduce sound on tinfoil-coated cylinders. The first words he recorded on his device were "Mary had a little lamb." The following year, he established the Edison Speaking Phonograph Company, marketing the machine for use in making recordings of music, voices and for dictation purposes, with the technology also being used for music boxes and talking dolls. Edison coined the term "phonograph" from the Greek roots "phono," meaning sound, and "graph," meaning instrument for recording.
Soon after, competing companies released their own versions of the phonograph, including the Victor Talking Machine Company's gramophone and Columbia's graphophone. Walters cites the Edison brand as his favorite, based on sound quality and durability, although he is skilled in the care and maintenance of all the brands he owns.
The oldest model in his collection - the Edison Suitcase Home Phonograph - dates to 1896. His models are constructed from brass, wood and tin, and come painted black or in their natural states, with some featuring floral designs. His largest phonograph horn is suspended from his basement ceiling - measuring six feet long, for use in concert halls.
"Housewives complained about phonographs' long external horns protruding out into rooms, and so these companies started to make models with interior horns," Walters said.
The collector owns several models with the internal horn design. Many of these models were consoles, and had cabinet space available for storing records. Columbia records called their version Grafonolas, Edison called them Amberolas, and Victor called theirs Victrolas. These companies competed with each other to be ranked highest in sound quality, design, and celebrity endorsements. In time, the name "Victrola" became the common term for record player.
Walters collects phonograph-related memorabilia, in the form of cylinder records, which were also manufactured by the phonograph companies. In those days, the cylinders could only hold between two and four minutes of sound. Walters makes and sells his own cylinder record holders. He also collects advertisements, photographs of his favorite singers and artist renderings of Nipper the dog. Nipper served as the model for the painting "His Master's Voice" - the basis for the now iconic logo of a dog listening to his master's voice emanate from a gramophone. The image became Victor's trademark, also later used by the Radio Corporation of America (RCA). One of Walters' favorite trinkets is "dancing dolls" that would be placed on top of a spinning record.
"It was a novelty. One I have is of Uncle Sam kicking the German Kaiser in the butt," Walters said.
The upkeep of the machines is fairly straightforward; Walters makes sure to keep the pieces cleaned and oiled, avoiding heat and humidity. Certain models are more susceptible to needing springs replaced.
One of the simple pleasures in Walters' life is taking a cylinder recorder out of its holder and listening to the old-time sounds of singers and musicians of yesteryear.
"All my phonographs are in working condition," the collector said.
Walters actively buys and sells, traveling the area to attend shows and auctions, particularly shopping the shows in Union, Ill. To learn more about Walters and his phonographs, visit his website at: www.misteropera.com
---
Information from: Times-Republican, http://www.timesrepublican.com
An AP Member Exchange shared by the Times-Republican.
Comments