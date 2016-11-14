Edvard Munch painting fetches $54M at Sotheby's sale in NYC

0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots Pause

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

2:52 Metzli Enriquez on El Cap's section title win

0:44 Stanislaus County deputy killed in Hughson

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

4:30 Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson discusses arrest of shooting suspect

1:33 Community, law enforcement come out to honor fallen Stanislaus County deputy

2:01 Daniel Guerrero on LB's dramatic playoff win

5:58 Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson discusses shooting death of deputy Dennis Wallace