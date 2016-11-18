Catawba Indian Nation turns down movie studio near Rock Hill

The Catawba Indian Nation has voted to end negotiations with a film producer to build and manage a movie studio on tribal land near Rock Hill.
The Herald of Rock Hill reports (http://bit.ly/2fLIxZk) the tribe announced earlier this week that it's not pursuing a proposed $350 million project with Studio South of Charlotte.
Tribal administrator Elizabeth Harris said in an email Thursday that the project's scope and financing plan weren't fully developed.
Tribal leaders said last year that they were considering the $350 million deal, which was projected to bring sound stages, a hotel, a new Catawba Cultural Center, a magnet school for film and music plus retail and office space on up to 124 acres of tribal land.
Comments