Alibaba, 'Harry Potter' producer to make 'Warriors' movie

The film unit of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has announced that British "Harry Potter" producer David Heyman will produce a fantasy movie "Warriors" about warring cats.
The live action film with computer-generated cats is based on a British books series for young adults about clans of wild cats, with themes including adventure, forbidden love and good versus evil. The series has a fan following in countries including China, and the film is intended for worldwide audiences.
Heyman said he had sought out Alibaba when he was on a trip to China almost two years ago. He said Sunday that he is always on the lookout for investors and he was looking to understand the Chinese film market, which will become the world's largest.
Comments