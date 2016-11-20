Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Nonfiction
1."Hillbilly Elegy," by J.D. Vance (Harper: $27.99) The former Marine and Yale Law School graduate's account of growing up poor in a white working-class neighborhood.
2."Born to Run," by Bruce Springsteen (Simon & Schuster: $32.50) "The Boss" writes of his youth in New Jersey, battles with depression, family life and his unrelenting drive to perform.
3."Killing the Rising Sun," by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt: $30) The battles with Japan during WWII and the decision to drop the atomic bomb.
4."The Book of Joy," by Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama (Avery: $26) The Nobel Prize-winning spiritual leaders share their wisdom.
5."The Magnolia Story," by Chip & Joanna Gaines (Thomas Nelson: $26.99) Inside the lives of the married stars of HGTV's "Fixer Upper."
6."In the Company of Women," by Grace Bonney (Artisan: $35) 100 influential and creative women share their advice and inspiration.
7."The Perfect Horse," by Elizabeth Letts (Ballantine: $28) The rescue of purebred horses from the Nazis in the last days of World War II.
8."The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed Press: $16.99) The cleaning guru's method to decluttering your home and simplifying your life.
9."Hero of the Empire," by Candice Millard (Doubleday: $30) Young Winston Churchill's exploits during the 1899 Boer War.
10.
"Atlas Obscura: An Explorer's Guide to the World's Hidden Wonders," by Joshua Foer & Dylan Thuras (Workman: $35) A celebration of 700 of the world's most curious places.
Comments