Members of popular TV show pays homage to late Alabama man

Members of the CBS police drama "Blue Bloods" paid homage to an Alabama man who worked on the show and recently passed away.
Actress Bridget Moynahan and crew member Jim Finnerty were among other members of the hit series to honor Richard Kerekes by wearing red University of Alabama t-shirts, Al.com (http://bit.ly/2gnGzmf) reported. Kerekes died Oct. 5 three days after his 68th birthday.
His son, Michael Kerekes, said his father was diagnosed with cancer last year. His son, a sports editor at the Meridian Star, tweeted a photo of Moynahan and Finnerty wearing the shirts, and another photo of the entire cast wearing the shirts.
"Seeing photos like this is definitely a good thing," Michael said. "I met a few of his friends at his memorial service last month, and they basically told me he was beloved there by everybody. When you see something like that, it's really special and brings a smile to your face, to see the impact on the lives he touched."
After Kerekes' death, Finnerty and Moynahan had custom shirts made so the cast could wear in the memory of their colleague. Both Kerekes and Finnerty were both dolly grips.
The show stars Tom Selleck and Moynahan.
Michael said his father took a summer job as a dolly grip to hone his craft after beginning his career as an elementary school physical education teacher. He was a crewmember on the original "Law & Order" including other television shows and movies.
Richard, a lifetime fan of the New York Yankees and Giants, wasn't initially fond of the Alabama Crimson Tide. But soon changed when he met his eventual wife who had one condition.
"When the decision was made to ask for marriage, her deal was 'I don't know if I can marry someone who's not an Alabama fan," Michael said of his father and mother. "Dad said, 'Well that's OK. I've always admired Coach Bryant from afar.' Alabama is something he adopted later on. He raised me and my younger brothers as Alabama fans."
Richard lived with his wife in Tuscaloosa when he wasn't working on "Blue Bloods" in New York. He commuted from New Jersey where he lived with his brother just about an hour outside of the city.
