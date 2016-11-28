Entertainment

Tony-winner Fritz Weaver, TV and Broadway star, dies at 90

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Actor Fritz Weaver has died at the age of 90.

Weaver's daughter, Lydia Weaver, and son-in-law, Bruce Ostler, tell The Associated Press that he died at his New York City home Saturday night. No cause was given.

Weaver won a Tony in 1970 for his part in the drama, "Child's Play."

In a more than 60-year career, Weaver turned in bit parts in various TV series including "The Fugitive," "Gunsmoke," "Magnum, P.I." and "Law & Order." He was nominated for an Emmy for his starring turn as the patriarch of a Jewish family in the 1978 NBC mini-series "Holocaust."

Despite his television success, Weaver told the AP in 1986 that the theater was his "home." He called the stage "the most demanding on all your resources — physical and mental."

