Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher welcome second child

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are parents for the second time.
A publicist for the actress said in an email Thursday that Kunis had given birth. The publicist, Melissa Raubvogel, did not provide further details on the baby, including whether it's a boy or girl.
But dad Kutcher may have spilled the gender beans. In an October appearance on NBC's "Today," Kutcher said the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Wyatt, was pointing to her mother's belly and saying, "baby brother."
Kunis and Kutcher, who were cast mates in the sitcom "That '70s Show," married in July 2015.
