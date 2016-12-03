Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Vice President-elect Mike Pence; Gen. David Petraeus, former CIA director.
---
NBC's "Meet the Press" — To be announced.
---
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus; former House Speaker Newt Gingrich; House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi; former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta.
---
CNN's "State of the Union" — Kellyanne Conway, former campaign manager for Donald Trump; Robby Mook, former campaign manager for Hillary Clinton.
Comments