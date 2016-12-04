Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV picks for the week of Dec. 4-10

DON'T MISS: "Hairspray Live!" - No, you just can't stop the beat. This fresh adaptation of the beloved musical comes bursting into prime time with newcomer Maddie Baillio leading the way. She plays teenager Tracy Turnblad, who shakes up a TV dance show in 1962 Baltimore and meets an array of colorful characters in the process. The impressive cast includes Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana Grande, Harvey Fierstein, Jennifer Hudson, Martin Short, Derek Hough and Sean Hayes. 8 p.m. Wednesday, NBC.
Other bets:
SUNDAY: Brace yourself for "Mariah's World." It's a new eight-part series that grants viewers "exclusive access" to the whirlwind life of pop diva Mariah Carey as she kicks off her "Sweet Sweet Fantasy" tour. Fishnet stockings and kitten heels are optional. 9 p.m., E!
SUNDAY: The wild, weird and wonderful first season of "Westworld" comes to a close in tonight's super-sized, 90-minute finale. We have no clue how it will unfold, but we expect to be hanging from a very steep cliff when it's all over. 9 p.m., HBO.
MONDAY: Steve Harvey is our host for "Showtime at the Apollo." It's a two-hour special airing from the legendary Apollo Theater and featuring appearances by, among others, Tracy Morgan, Mike Epps, Gabriel Iglesias and Doug E. Fresh. 8 p.m., Fox.
MONDAY: Need a vacation from reality? "Timber Creek Lodge" is a new series that follows the daily shenanigans of a staff that serves some very elite clientele at a five-star mountain retreat. 10 p.m., Bravo.
TUESDAY: Let the snarky sniping begin. "The Battle of the Ex-Besties" is a new competition series that follows 14 former BFFs who are forced to confront - and hopefully forget - their past differences in order to win $100,000. 11 p.m., Oxygen.
WEDNESDAY: Damon Gupton joins the cast of "Criminal Minds" tonight, taking the place of fired actor Thomas Gibson. Gupton plays Stephen Walker, a seasoned profiler from the Behavioral Analysis Program of the FBI. 9 p.m., CBS.
THURSDAY: "Taraji's White Hot Holidays" is a special that has "Empire" star Taraji P. Henson making all merry and bright. Included: Performances by Jussie Smollett, Taye Diggs, Pharrell Williams, Missy Elliott, Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg and more. 8 p.m., Fox.
THURSDAY: Buzz, Woody and the gang return in the 2014 holiday special, "Toy Story That Time Forgot." A post-Christmas play date turns scary when our heroes have to go up against some fearsome new dinosaur toys. 8 p.m., ABC.
FRIDAY: "Madonna: Rebel Heart Tour" is a concert film that has the Material Girl storming stages around the world. It features a collection of performance and behind-the-scenes footage from her tour that culminated earlier this year in Australia. 9 p.m., Showtime.
SATURDAY: Hunker down for more holiday TV comfort food. In "A Nutcracker Christmas," a former ballerina faces her past when an ex-boyfriend who betrayed her directs a production of "The Nutcracker" starring her talented young niece. 8 p.m., Hallmark.
(Email Chuck Barney at cbarney@bayareanewsgroup.com.)
Comments