Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:

Fiction

1."Swing Time," by Zadie Smith (Penguin Press: $27) Dreams of becoming dancers take two childhood best friends down different paths.

2."The Wrong Side of Goodbye," by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) A dying magnate hires Detective Bosch to track down any heirs.

3."The Whistler," by John Grisham (Doubleday: $28.95) A whistle-blower alerts a Florida investigator to a corrupt judge involved with the Mob.

4."Night School," by Lee Child (Delacorte: $28.99) A prequel set during Jack Reacher's Army days.

5."Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," by J.K. Rowling(Arthur A. Levine: $24.99) Magizoologist Newt Scamadner's magical creatures escape in New York City.

6."No Man's Land," by David Baldacci (Grand Central: $29) Army Investigator John Puller searches for the truth about his mother, who vanished 30 years ago.

7."The Underground Railroad," by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $26.95) A slave escapes via the Underground Railroad, imagined as a train running under America.

8."Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down," by Jeff Kinney (Abrams: $13.95) An old video camera inspires Greg and Rowley to make a big-time scary movie.

9."The Chemist," by Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown: $28) On the run from her government employer, an ex-agent takes on one last job to clear her name.

10."Moonglow," by Michael Chabon (Harper: $28.99) A multi-generational saga in which children and grandchildren seek to make sense of their fathers' secrets, lies and loves.

