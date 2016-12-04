Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Nonfiction
1."Hillbilly Elegy," by J.D. Vance (Harper: $27.99) The former Marine and Yale Law School graduate's account of growing up poor in a white working-class neighborhood.
2."Settle for More," by Megyn Kelly (Harper: $29.99) The Fox News anchor discloses her altercations with Donald Trump and former boss Roger Ailes.
3."The Book of Joy," by Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama (Avery: $26) The Nobel Prize-winning spiritual leaders share their wisdom.
4."Between the World and Me," by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau: $24) The hazards and hopes of black male life.
5."Killing the Rising Sun," by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt: $30) The battles with Japan during WWII and the decision to drop the atomic bomb.
6."Born to Run," by Bruce Springsteen (Simon & Schuster: $32.50) "The Boss" writes of his youth in New Jersey, battles with depression, family life and his unrelenting drive to perform.
7."Our Revolution," by Bernie Sanders (Thomas Dunne: $27) The senator and former presidential hopeful shares campaign experiences.
8."The Hidden Life of Trees," by Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books: $24.95) The case that trees in the forest are purposeful, social beings living in dynamic relationship with each other.
9."The Truth About Cancer," by Ty M Bollinger (Hay House: $24.99) The history of cancer and exploration of unconventional treatments.
10."The Magnolia Story," by Chip & Joanna Gaines (Thomas Nelson: $26.99) The married stars of HGTV's "Fixer Upper."
