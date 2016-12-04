Leftovers 'Moana,' 'Fantastic Beasts' rule box office again

Audiences came back for a second helping of "Moana" and "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" this weekend. Both family-friendly films topped the post-Thanksgiving box office charts with "Moana" bringing in $28.4 million and "Fantastic Beasts" earning $18.5 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Disney's animated "Moana," in only its second weekend in theaters, has grossed $119.9 million, while Warner Bros.' Harry Potter spinoff "Fantastic Beasts" has earned $183.5 million in three weeks.
Paramount's sci-fi mindbender "Arrival" took third with $7.3 million, while their WWII spy thriller "Allied" placed fourth with $7.1 million. Disney and Marvel's "Doctor Strange" rounded out the top five with $6.5 million, bringing its domestic total to $215.3 million.
Meanwhile, the micro-budget horror film "Incarnate" fell short of modest expectations and opened to $2.6 million.
