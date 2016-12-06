What Ariana Grande and the cast think about ‘Hairspray'

There has always been something subversive about “Hairspray.” After all, the original 1988 film came from the transgressive mind of John Waters, the filmmaker who has been called the “Baron of Bad Taste,” among other things.
While “Hairspray” is the tamest of Water’s films, it even had a PG rating, it still pushed boundaries. A seemingly light retro comedy set in 1962 Baltimore, the story revolves around a “pleasantly plump” teenager named Tracy Turnblad who wants to become the star dancer on a local TV pop-music show.
But Waters’ story deals with issues of body image, segregation and integration, interracial teenage romance and, in the film version as Tracy’s mom, Edna, Waters cast Divine, the famous drag queen in one of his last roles.
Harvey Fierstein played Edna on Broadway when “Hairspray” was turned into a musical in 2002. The gravelly voiced actor and playwright will reprise his Tony Award-winning performance for “Hairspray Live!”, which airs Wednesday on NBC.
While “Hairspray” takes place in the Civil Rights era, it has remained timely in its various reincarnations, including the 2007 film version of the musical and a live performance at the Hollywood Bowl that also featured Fierstein.
Sitting outside on the Universal back lot – with a set of storefronts made to look like a Baltimore street nearby – a week after the presidential election, the actor and other cast members talk about why “Hairspray” never seems to go out of date.
Fierstein says that when he started working on the musical around 2000 he noticed that a number of civil rights initiatives such as school busing were being phased out.
“You start thinking, ‘Have we really come that far?’ Then we get this wake-up call last week and it’s like, ‘We’ve got to start education over again.’ ”
Martin Short, who plays Edna’s husband, Wilbur, adds: “When I first saw the show, I thought it was so much about two groups – one that was on the right side of history and one that was on the wrong side of history. I think we’re witnessing that here again today.”
Turning Broadway musicals into live network television is a fairly recent phenomenon. So far they are drawing big audiences, but Fierstein notes there is a learning curve involved. When he adapted “The Wiz Live!” for NBC, the production was designed to fit on a Broadway stage.
“Hairspray,” which Fierstein also adapted, is being helmed by two directors – Emmy-winner Alex Rudzinski and Tony-winner Kenny Leon.
Rudzinski, who directed the network’s version of “Grease,” says that about 40 percent of “Hairspray” will be shot outside. So when someone steps through an apartment house window to a fire escape, there will be cameras on both sides.
“If I put a camera in each of the locations, and it stayed there throughout the night, there would be about 60 to 70 cameras,” says Rudzinski. “I think the ambition of this show in terms of what we’re shooting on the backlot is probably unrivaled to anything that’s come yet.”
That includes some new choreography, because “we have this brilliant dancer in Derek Hough,” says Fierstein. Hough plays Corny Collins, the host of the local TV show who will sing “Ladies’ Choice,” which was written by the original “Hairspray” songwriting team of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.
Other well-known songs from the musical include “The Madison,” “Welcome to the 60s,” “I Know Where I’ve Been” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat.”
The all-star cast includes Ariana Grande as Tracy’s friend Penny Pingleton. The pop diva calls herself a music-theater geek and was in the 2008 Broadway production “13.” She is such a fan of “Hairspray” that once she had a birthday party where everyone sang songs from the musical.
“The beautiful thing about the show is that it’s fun, campy, playful and hopeful, but it can bring you to tears and make you feel things you should be feeling right now,” says the 23-year-old.
Jennifer Hudson plays the role of Motormouth Maybelle, the owner of an R&B record store who hosts the monthly “Negro Day” on “The Corny Collins Show.”
She and Grande will perform a duet on “Come So Far (Got So Far to Go)” for the finale.
“The lyrics ‘I know we’ve come so far but we’ve got so far to go’ are right where we are,” says the singer. “It’s a poignant number.”
Playing Tracy is newcomer Maddie Baillio, who points out anther reason “Hairspray” endures. “Tracy’s the ultimate underdog. So everyone can relate to her, and she is the ultimate optimist.”
Baillio’s own story is one of an underdog. She was a sophomore in college when she showed up for an open audition for the role of Tracy. At 6 a.m. she thought she would be early for the 10 a.m. event, only to find she was “343rd in line.” More than 1,000 young women eventually auditioned for the part.
Though she felt she nailed the section of the show’s opening number, “Good Morning Baltimore,” she had learned for the audition, Baillio was thrown when they asked her to sing more of the song and didn’t know the lyrics. Still, she got a callback, and then another, and then the role.
“It was my first professional audition. It was my first audition outside of school,” says the 20-year-old, who couldn’t stop smiling about it.
Others in the cast include Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth and Garrett Clayton, and there will be cameos by Billy Eichner, Sean Hayes, Andrea Martin, Rosie O’Donnell and Paul Vogt.
For Ephraim Sykes, who plays Motormouth’s son and Penny’s boyfriend, Seaweed J. Stubbs, it is the perfect time to be doing a new version of “Hairspray.”
“There is a reason why were going through what were going through and this message has to be told,” says the actor who was in the Broadway smash “Hamilton.” “This is a show that preaches that it is individuality that makes us different and that makes us the same.”
Short agrees, calling the timing of the show “astounding, because it’s all about acceptance.”
At 66, he’s one of the oldest in the cast, but Shahadi Wright Joseph, the youngest, sings a similar tune. At 11, she is already a Broadway veteran, having been in “School of Rock” and “The Lion King.” In “Hairspray” she plays Motormouth’s daughter Little Inez.
“We are trying to affect people, not just light up people’s spirits,” says Wright Joseph with conviction.
