Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Fiction
1."Moonglow," by Michael Chabon (Harper: $28.99) A multi- generational saga of families' secrets, lies and loves.
2."The Underground Railroad," by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $26.95) A slave escapes via the Underground Railroad.
3."Today Will be Different," by Maria Semple (Little, Brown: $27) A funny new novel about an imperfect mother.
4."Swing Time," by Zadie Smith (Penguin Press: $27) Dreams of becoming dancers take two childhood best friends down different paths.
5."Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis," by Anne Rice (Knopf: $28.95) Vampire Lestat discovers the ancient sea powers of Atlantis.
6."Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," by J.K. Rowling (Arthur A. Levine: $24.99) Magizoologist Newt Scamander's magical creatures escape in New York City.
7."The Whistler," by John Grisham (Doubleday: $28.95) A whistle-blower alerts a Florida investigator to a corrupt judge.
8."The Wrong Side of Goodbye," by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) A dying magnate hires Harry Bosch to track down an heir to his fortune.
9."Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down," by Jeff Kinney (Abrams: $13.95) An old video camera found in the basement inspires Greg and Rowley to make a big-time scary movie.
10."Small Great Things," by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine: $28.99) A black nurse is taken to court by white supremacists.
