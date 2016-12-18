Bird cam viewers flock to web feed, await new nesting season

A live web camera near Georgia's coast could produce the third season of what's become a favorite reality show for some: Great horned owls raising their adorable owlets.
The Savannah Morning News reports (http://bit.ly/2hpyWex) that the cameras are already rolling and volunteers regularly record and tweet about the other birds that stop by.
But the owls, like some moody Hollywood celebrities, haven't shown up on set.
The Landings Bird Cam is a 24/7 camera providing live views above an owl's nest on Skidaway Island in Savannah.
Comments