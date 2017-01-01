Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Fiction
1."The Underground Railroad," by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $26.95) A slave escapes via the Underground Railroad.
2."Swing Time," by Zadie Smith (Penguin Press: $27) Dreams of becoming dancers take two childhood best friends down different paths.
3."Moonglow," by Michael Chabon (Harper: $28.99) A multi-generational saga of a family's secrets, lies and loves.
4."The Whistler," by John Grisham (Doubleday: $28.95) A whistle-blower alerts a Florida investigator to a corrupt judge.
5."Commonwealth," by Ann Patchett (Harper: $27.99) A kiss in California leads to divorce, remarriage and a family secret that unfolds over a generation.
6."Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down," by Jeff Kinney (Abrams: $13.95) Greg and Rowley try to make a big-time a scary movie after finding an old video camera in the basement.
7."A Gentleman in Moscow," by Amor Towles (Viking: $27) In 1922, a Russian count is sentenced to house arrest in a grand hotel for the rest of his life.
8."Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne & John Tiffany (Pottermore: $29.99) This script from the West End play finds adult Harry Potter working at the Ministry of Magic.
9."The Wrong Side of Goodbye," by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) A dying magnate hires Harry Bosch to track down an heir to his fortune.
10."All the Light We Cannot See," by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $27) A blind French girl and a German teen struggle in occupied France during World War II.
Comments