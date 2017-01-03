Ryan Gosling: Debbie Reynolds inspired 'La La Land' cast

Longtime Merced County Supervisor injured in early morning structure fire

Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

Watch trailer for 'Fantastic Beasts,' J.K. Rowling screenplay starring Eddie Redmayne

Watch trailer for 'Suicide Squad' starring Cara Delevigne, Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto

Bulls Take Charge At 65th Oakdale Rodeo

Merced's Lexi Thompson Signs With Simpson

Sun-Star Boys Basketball Player Of The Year

1:02