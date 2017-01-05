Entertainment

Popular Indian character actor Om Puri dead at 66

The Associated Press
NEW DELHI

Noted Indian character actor Om Puri has died in the western city of Mumbai. He was 66.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of leading movie stars tweeted condolence messages shortly after Puri's death Friday morning.

In a career spanning more than three decades, Puri had won a slew of national awards and international fame for his work in several critically acclaimed films.

His breakthrough film was the 1983 gritty drama "Ardh Satya" or "Half Truth," about a young policeman's crisis of conscience as he deals with the nexus of crime and politics in India.

