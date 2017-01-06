South Ogden councilman votes against gay singer's booking

A South Ogden city councilman has voted against an agreement to have an openly gay country musician perform, saying he didn't want the performer to make a political speech.
The Standard-Examiner reports (http://bit.ly/2jcpb0t ) that councilman Adam Hensley on Tuesday voted against an agreement between the city and Winterset Concert Events which will bring country performer Ty Herndon to the annual South Ogden Days event. The agreement was approved with Hensley as the only dissenter.
Hensley says his vote wasn't about Herndon's sexuality, but instead was in hopes of preventing city funds to provide a platform for political or social discussion. He says he was not ensured that Herndon would not use the South Ogden Days stage as a soapbox.
Herndon and his representatives did not respond to requests for comment.
