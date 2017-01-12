Lemony Snicket for a new era, in a cloud of marvelous gloom

Each generation apparently must have its own Lemony Snicket adaptation, and today’s 10-year-olds have been given a marvelously tangy one, courtesy of Netflix, that turns the franchise into an eight-episode series that becomes available Friday. Parents: Brace yourselves for a dark turn in your children’s senses of humor and a marked improvement in their vocabularies.
The show is called, of course, “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” and it’s based on the popular books, ostensibly written by Lemony Snicket but in fact written by an actual person, Daniel Handler. The tone of these gothic tales is twisted and gloomy, and in Patrick Warburton this version has found the perfect Lemony to narrate them. He warns glumly that viewers are about to embark on a “descent into misery, tribulation and dire inconvenience,” and he is not wrong.
The story follows three children, the Baudelaires, who, it seems, are orphaned by a fire within the first few minutes. Violet (Malina Weissman), the oldest, is a tinkerer, a sort of young MacGyver. Klaus (Louis Hynes), who is “a little older than 12,” reads more than any 12-year-old should. And a special casting prize should go to whoever found Presley Smith, a very expressive infant portraying Sunny, whose preverbal blatherings are not as meaningless as they sound (something we learn from subtitles).
The child actors are all quite good, as they have to be – this series is all about tone, and not every young performer could nail the one required here. Things really fall into place, though, when Neil Patrick Harris materializes. It might require a double-take to recognize him, as he is rather heavily made up for the role of Count Olaf, the villain of the tale, who becomes the children’s first guardian through questionable means and does not exactly have their best interests at heart. What he does have is a lust for the money they have inherited.
Olaf is the role played by Jim Carrey in the 2004 movie version, a portrayal that some critics found excessive and spotlight-hogging. In her review of that film in The New York Times, Manohla Dargis wrote of the young actors who portrayed Violet and Klaus that it was “a wonder they didn’t request oxygen masks after being forced into such close proximity with so much ham.”
Harris’ performance proves that there’s an art to over the top. His Olaf is just as attention-getting, even scene-stealing, but somehow not irritating. He seems to be having a wonderful time being wicked, and he invites you, the viewer, to enjoy his enjoyment.
The running gag of breaking from the action to explain what various $4 and $5 words mean works beautifully, and the cast surrounding the core players is well chosen (especially Joan Cusack as Justice Strauss, Olaf’s neighbor). The whole enterprise is wrapped in a big-budget look and served with a respect for the ability of young minds to perceive offbeat, incongruous humor, the very quality that made the books so successful in the first place.
