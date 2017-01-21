2 convicted in shooting that left basketball coach paralyzed

Two men have been convicted of attempted murder and aggravated battery for a shooting that left a high school basketball coach featured in the documentary "Hoop Dreams" paralyzed.
Shawn Harrington was shot twice while shielding his daughter while he stopped his car at a traffic light in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood in 2014.
A spokeswoman for prosecutors, Tandra Simonton, says a jury on Friday found Cedryk Davis and Deandre Thompson guilty of the attack on Harrington. Simonton says sentencing is set for Feb. 28.
Harrington is an assistant basketball coach at Marshall. He was a player on the Marshall basketball team featured in the 1994 documentary "Hoop Dreams."
