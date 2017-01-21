Entertainment

January 21, 2017 8:01 AM

Janelle Monáe buys out screening of 'Hidden Figures'

The Associated Press
MORROW, Ga.

As "Hidden Figures" maintains its No.1 spot at the box office, the film's stars are working to make sure everyone gets a chance to see it, regardless of whether they can afford to.

WXIA-TV reports (http://on.11alive.com/2iLL3Ux ) Atlanta singer Janelle Monae, who plays Mary Jackson in the film, is offering a free screening on Sunday at 2 p.m. at AMC Southlake in Morrow. She announced the plan Friday on her social media accounts. "Hidden Figures" representatives will distribute tickets to guests on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The film chronicles the team of African-American women working behind the scenes at NASA who helped launch the first American into space. It also stars Taraji P. Hensen and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer.

Since its Jan. 6 opening, the movie has grossed nearly $61.9 million.

