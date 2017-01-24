Finally, Moreno

Rita Moreno sits among rare company. In addition to her memorable roles – “West Side Story,” “The King and I,” “The Electric Company” – there’s the EGOT. Moreno, 85, has won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony (hence the acronym). Only about a dozen people have done so.
Yet even the most decorated stars have those they look forward to collaborating with. “That’s the magic name,” Moreno said in a recent interview. “Norman Lear. I always wanted to work with him. And we just kept getting older.”
The two have paired up in “One Day at a Time,” a reboot of a sitcom created by Lear that originally ran from 1975-84. The new version, which had its premiere on Netflix on Jan. 6, follows several generations of a Cuban American family living in Los Angeles – a military veteran and single mother (Justina Machado), her two offspring (Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz) and the dramatic family matriarch, Lydia (Moreno). Moreno discussed accents, filming a particularly emotional scene and why she would like her character to get involved in politics. These are edited excerpts from that conversation.
Q: Despite Lydia’s being a big and broad character, you’re careful to keep her from becoming a one-note character or a trope.
A: Whenever you’re playing a character that big, you really have to be on constant alert. I love when Lydia says things like, “Oh, jes, I found it on the joo-tube.” But you have to be very careful or you can turn into a caricature.
Q: This is a Cuban American family, but you’re Puerto Rican. Did you try to do a Cuban accent?
A: The accent is all my mother’s. It’s much closer to a Puerto Rican accent. That was easy. Here was the fun part: Justina Machado and I looped in our voices for (the dubbed versions for) the Spanish countries. Our own voices. Otherwise, they go to Mexico and find voices there.
Q: What kind of Latino stories would you like to see more of on television?
A: I’ve been talking to the writers about the trajectory for Lydia, because of a story I read in the paper. It was about an older Latina woman wanting to get involved with local politics who was given a hard time because of her accent and the way she dressed. I would love for my character’s second season to have a running thread of wanting to get involved in local politics.
Q: Would Lydia be a Cuban Republican or Democrat?
A: Ah, I haven’t decided. I have a feeling she’s both. I think she’s very traditional, which is not necessarily political, it’s just emotional.
Q: One of Lydia’s biggest moments on the show this season was when she revealed she left her older sister behind in Cuba.
A: Oh my God! I could barely get through that speech. I kept crying! The director said, “You’re peaking too early in the scene.” I said, “I can’t help it!”
I’m a very emotional person anyway. I’m not an 85-year-old Puerto Rican female for nothing.
Q: I read in your memoir that you had to leave a brother behind in Puerto Rico when you came to the United States.
A: That’s right. I never saw him again. It was very sad. I finally found out what happened to him after the book went to print. He died in New York, it turns out. One of the saddest parts is, I think he went to his death deeply saddened and disappointed by my absence. It’s not something you get over.
Q: In “Singin’ in the Rain,” you played a friend to the movie’s bad-girl character, played by Jean Hagen. Did you ever spend much time with Debbie Reynolds?
A: Debbie and I became sort of girlfriends during the filming, and every now and then we would get together to go see a movie or something. One time, she invited me over to her house. I was in her bedroom while she was changing, and then she said, “Let’s go, I’m ready.” We get to the door when she says, “Wait a minute, I almost forgot.” She went and opened a drawer, took out two giant powder puffs and stuck them in her bra. Without even thinking twice. She just put them there and said, “OK, I’m ready.”
