Apple has a solution to losing your AirPods

2:57 Megan Pust on GV's big win over Merced Pause

0:24 Trump to announce Supreme Court nominee soon

1:09 Car submerged in Merced's Bear Creek

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

4:23 Commencement highlights: Wisdom and wisecracks for the Class of 2016

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first