Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Nonfiction
1."Hillbilly Elegy," by J.D. Vance (Harper: $27.99) The investment banker's account of growing up poor in Appalachia.
2."The Princess Diarist," by Carrie Fisher (Blue Rider Press: $26) The actress revisits her "Star Wars" days, revealing an affair with Harrison Ford.
3."The Book of Joy," by Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama (Avery: $26) The spiritual leaders share their wisdom.
4."The Undoing Project," by Michael Lewis (Norton: $28.95) A history of Daniel Kahneman, Amos Tversky and the birth of behavioral economics.
5."The Lost City of the Monkey God," by Douglas Preston (Grand Central: $28) The author joins a team of scientists to find a lost civilization in the Honduran jungle.
6."The Genius of Judaism," by Bernard-Henri Levy (Random House: $28) The philosopher and activist's new vision of what it means to be a Jew.
7."Three Days in January," by Bret Baier (Morrow: $28.99) An account of the final days of Dwight Eisenhower's presidency.
8."Born a Crime," by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau: $28) The host of "The Daily Show" recounts the challenges of growing up mixed-race in South Africa.
9."Spark," by Angie Morgan, Courtney Lynch and Sean Lynch Outlining seven key behaviors to develop leadership.
10."Killing the Rising Sun," by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt: $30) The gruesome battles with Japan in the Pacific during WWII and the decision to drop the atomic bomb.
