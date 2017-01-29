Entertainment

January 29, 2017 9:31 AM

'A Dog's Purpose' opens to $18.4 million amid controversy

By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
LOS ANGELES

"A Dog's Purpose" has underperformed slightly at the box office as it opened in theaters amid controversy over animal treatment on set and calls for a boycott.

Based on early projections, the family film was expected to open in the mid $20-million range, but studio estimates Sunday indicated it took in $18.4 million for a second-place start.

Yet it's hardly a bomb for a movie that cost only $22 million to produce.

First place went again to M. Night Shyamalan's multiple personality thriller "Split." It grossed $26.3 million, representing a 34 percent drop from its first weekend.

Rounding out the top five were "Hidden Figures" with $14 million, new opener "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" with $13.9 million, and "La La Land," which has now earned over $100 million.

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'Beauty and the Beast' teaser trailer

View more video

Entertainment Videos