Straight out of Westeros, a new chapter in ‘Game of Thrones’

Most of us have abandoned all hope of living long enough to see a new “Game of Thrones” book.
But take heart, hardy souls still hoping to someday see “The Winds of Winter” (due out the 12th of Never). George R.R. Martin is throwing you a bone in the form of a new short story this year.
Due out in October, “The Book of Swords” will feature one new story from Martin set in the “Game of Thrones” world, according to The Independent. It will also contain 14 stories such writers as Matthew Hughes, K.J. Parker, Scott Lynch, Robin Hobb, Garth Nix, C.J. Cherryh, Elizabeth Bear, Ellen Kushner, Ken Liu, Danial Abraham, Cecelia Holland and Peter S. Beagle.
The book will be edited by Gardner Dozois.
As for the long-awaited “The Winds of Winter,” Martin says coyly that there’s a chance it will be out by the end of 2017. Season 7 of the HBO series — in which the storyline has progressed past what happens in the books — is due out in mid-2017.
(This is not an official trailer for the show, but it’s awesome anyway:)
“Not done yet, but I’ve made progress,” Martin wrote on Not A Blog. “But not as much as I hoped a year ago when I thought to be done by now. I think it will be out this year. (But hey, I thought the same thing last year.)”
No word on how long Cersei Lannister’s reign lasts, but all hail the queen.
