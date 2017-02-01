Toadlick festival ending after 5-year run in Alabama

A music festival that brought big names to southeast Alabama is ending after a five-year run.
The Dothan Eagle (http://bit.ly/2kUT71G ) reports the Toadlick Music Festival won't be held this year.
Festival organizer Chris Gilbert says the even doesn't owe anyone and is going out on its own term.
Many of the festivals headliners were country acts, including Luke Bryan, Alabama and Hank Williams, Jr. It branched out to include non-country acts such as Kid Rock, Styx, REO Speedwagon and others.
Gilbert says no single factor influenced his decision to end the festival. He says he found it harder and harder to organize the event while running his construction company and other businesses.
