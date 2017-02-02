Widow plans sale of folk artist George Colin's work

An Illinois folk artist's widow is planning a sale of his paintings and other work.
George Colin died in 2014 at the age of 85. Colin had no formal art training, but his paintings drew interest from galleries and collectors. His boldly colored paintings depict landscapes and people. His artwork is on the cover of the 1998 album "Jubilation" by The Band.
The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports (http://bit.ly/2kvjsad ) Winnie Colin, the artist's wife of nearly 48 years, will hold a sale this weekend at the couple's gallery in Salisbury.
Winnie Colin says the sale is "for the people in the area" who know Colin's work and have purchased other pieces.
Salisbury is about 10 miles northwest of Springfield.
